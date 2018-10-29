Probation violation nets prison term

URBANA — An Urbana man, formerly of Rantoul, whom a judge found violated his probation by failing to report to his probation officer has been resentenced to three years in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Malik Chapple, 24, who listed an address on Hawthorne Drive in Urbana, for the Department of Corrections’ boot-camp program to significantly shorten that sentence.

Chapple was being resentenced for criminal trespass to residence for entering a girlfriend’s home on South Lierman Avenue in Urbana in May 2017, knowing there were people present. Other charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery and two other cases against Chapple alleging criminal damage to property were dismissed as part of his plea.

The victim in the trespass case initially told police she had been choked and threatened with death by Chapple and held against her will with two other adult women and two small children. But she and the others could not be located to testify at trial, so Chapple pleaded guilty in July 2017 to the trespass charge for a sentence of 30 months of probation.

When he failed to report to probation, the state took steps to revoke it, and Difanis found in July that he had violated it.

Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch argued Friday to Difanis that Chapple should go to prison, saying there was no apparent reason like drug or alcohol problems to prevent him from following the rules.

“He just doesn’t care. He just continually commits bad acts,” Lynch said.

Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham said Chapple had difficulties getting rides to the probation office from his former home in Rantoul and has since moved to Urbana to rectify that. He noted that Chapple worked for a lawn care business prior to his arrest and could likely return to that.

“All I did was miss an appointment,” Chapple said. “I’m not a bad person. I don’t get in no trouble.”

Listing Chapple’s prior convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing justice and driving under suspension, his lack of education and being “woefully behind” on child support, Difanis said the prison sentence was needed to deter Chapple and others who refuse to follow the rules of probation.

