Fisher solar farm project proposal withdrawn

FISHER — The solar company that requested a special-use permit for a solar farm within the Fisher village limits formally withdrew its request Monday night.

Allie Loschen of Novel Energy Solutions told the planning and zoning commission that with new requested setbacks she saw no way to make a project that could deliver the 2 megawatts of electricity promised.

Meeting for the third time, commission members Dave Dornbusch and Denny McCool acknowledged they didn’t need to see the 240-foot setbacks from property lines but needed something much more than the 25-foot setbacks the company drew out the first time.

And property owner Eric Stalter was not willing to move forward either because a project developed further to the east is not what he had promised his neighbors, and he did not want to go back on his word.

Because Loschen withdrew her request, the commission took no formal vote. If it had, the vote would have been 3-1 against recommending to the village board that the permit be granted. Only Doug Enos would have voted for it.

“I know Eric’s trying to do a positive thing,” McCool said. “I never thought it would be this hard.”

Because the request was withdrawn the village board’s continued public hearing on the solar farm didn’t need to be held. The board listened to several residents’ comments and then quickly adjourned its meeting.

