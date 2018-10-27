Four hurt in single-vehicle wreck near Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — Three Douglas County residents and one from Shelby County were injured in a single-vehicle accident just south of Thomasboro early Saturday.

C

hampaign County sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Vercler said alcohol was involved in the collision that sent all four to Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Deputies were notified at 2:44 a.m. that a car driven by a 19-year-old Villa Grove woman had crashed into a pile of dirt on County Road 2400 N, where it dead-ends at Interstate 57, east of the interstate and west of U.S. 45.

She apparently did not see that the county road stopped at I-57 and ran into the dirt pile, Vercler said.

She and her three passengers, another 19-year-old woman from Villa Grove, a 20-year-old man from Camargo and a 19-year-old woman from Herrick, were all injured.

Vercler said one of the women received serious injuries, but he said none of those appeared to be life-threatening.

Vercler said deputies found open alcohol in the 2003 Chevrolet coupe. The group had been at a party and was headed back to Villa Grove, he said.

Since the accident remains under investigation, no tickets were immediately issued and Vercler declined to identify the driver.

Because there were injuries, Vercler said, the driver submitted to blood and urine tests at the hospital.

mschenk@news-gazette.com

