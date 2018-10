RANTOUL — Local voters can cast their ballots early for the Nov. 6 election at The Gathering Place, located just east of Rantoul First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., at the following dates and times:

Today (Friday, Oct. 26), the poll is open until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 27 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 29-Friday, Nov. 2 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 3 — 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4 — 1-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 5 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m.