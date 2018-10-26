Indianapolis man arrested for burglary, forgery

PAXTON — An Indianapolis man was arrested for burglary and forgery and on a warrant out of Hendricks County, Ind., Oct. 18 after Paxton police responded to Busey Bank, 140 W. Center St., around 1:48 p.m. that day regarding a fraudulent check.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the bank’s vice president, who said the bank had been notified that morning of multiple attempts to cash fraudulent payroll checks from Mahomet Township’s account. The day before, four fraudulent checks had been written and cashed at Busey Bank locations in Paxton, Rantoul, Champaign and Urbana.

Brian C. Washington, 61, was attempting to cash another one when police were called. The total amount of the fraudulent checks was about $15,000, police said.







