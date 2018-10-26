Fisher solar farm proposal faces another roadblock

FISHER — It will be a quick trip back to the drawing board for a solar company that wants a special-use permit for a solar farm within the Fisher village limits.

The planning and zoning commission has continued its public hearing for a second time and meets at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29.

Commissioner Dave Dornbusch asked Allie Loschen of Novel Energy Solutions to return then with a new map of the proposed farm that will cover 15-20 acres for some 8,600 solar panels that would generate two megawatts of electricity south of the grade school.

Dornbusch wants to see 240-foot setbacks from property lines, a three-row shelter belt of trees and shrubbery to the north, two rows to the east and west and some solution to the south to enhance the view. Dornbusch also said Loschen needs to research whether the panels can be installed in what is a FEMA flood zone, and if they can’t, show what the new configuration of the farm would be.

About 50 people attended the zoning meeting and were nearly uniform in their objection to construction of the farm in village limits just as a large crowd who attended the meeting two weeks ago was.

Village Administrator Jeremy Reale had his hands full moderating the meeting. More than once he had to remind residents that the purpose of the public hearing was not to argue back and forth but to ask questions and state opinions.

Chad Graham said his legal counsel, who is representing 100 residents, many of whom live in the subdivision near the proposed farm, brought up the flood zone information of which Loschen was unaware. Graham said his attorney called what the village is trying to do with the permit “spot zoning.”

He said estimates of the annual tax revenue from the farm would be $13,000, but in the final years of the 25-year lease, closer to $4,000. Graham also asked about a decommissioning plan for the farm and noted that, locally, the panels would not be recyclable. Graham said he hopes to not go to court over the issue.

Eric Stalter, who has signed a lease agreement with Novel, told the commission and his neighbors he recognizes the difficulty balancing his interests with others.

“But I should be able to choose what’s best for my ground,” Stalter said.

He noted that no one has ever approached him about developing his land for houses, though many see that area as a place for Fisher housing to grow. Stalter noted that a total of 176 acres of agricultural ground are in village limits, and housing development could come to other areas as well.

Former Fisher Public Works Director Ron Ragle said Stalter’s ground is the best location to develop.

“It’s the prime place. Water and sewer are already there and would just need to be hooked up,” Ragle said.

Resident Chris Coleman called the whole project half-baked.

“The information is not accurate; there’s been no impact study. If this goes forward, there’s something really wrong,” Coleman said.

Loschen said she can’t spend any more money when there is just a 10 percent chance this project will be chosen in the state lottery for such projects early next year.

She noted there are 200-plus vendors applying for projects in the Ameren area.

The village board has already adjourned its public meeting to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and could act on a recommendation that would come from the zoning board.

