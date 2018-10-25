RTHS Drama Club to present 'Almost, Maine'

RANTOUL — It’s become the most-performed play in high schools, surpassing Shakespeare. Rantoul Township High School Drama Club’s cast of “Almost, Maine” will show people why early next month.

“Almost, Maine” is nine short plays about love, loss and how people grow together and apart in relationships.

Director Mikel Matthews called it “just a really wonderful, whimsical sort of show.”

“For the most part it has a fairly upbeat, optimistic view on love, but it doesn’t get away from the fact that, at times, things don’t go particularly well.”

It all happens in a small, unincorporated township in Maine.

Almost all of the short plays feature just two-person casts. Most of the cast are in only one play.

The cast includes several veterans of the RTHS stage but some newbies as well.

“Quite a few freshmen and sophomores,” Matthews said. “We have a core group of seniors who have been (in RTHS plays) since freshman year.”

Comprising the cast are Ocean Beard, Victor Bradley, Ashley Bunting, Sabrina Bunting, Ashley Baugher, Elaina Baugher, Kennedy Carico, Bria Connelly, AJ Garcia, Breana Hageman, Adrion Navarrete, Simon Walker, Jakira K. Wilson and Ashton Jones.

“Almost, Maine,” by John Cariani, will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2 and 3 in the RTHS cafetorium.

Tickets are available at the door.

