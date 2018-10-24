Steinberg to present latest Artist Spotlight at library

RANTOUL — Faith Steinberg from the Rantoul Public Library’s card-making group will be featured artist in the monthly Local Artist Spotlight.

She will be present from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 27, at the library to lead a make-n-take event to highlight the cards the library has for donation to its roof fund.

All materials will be provided.

The Local Artist Spotlight is a new monthly event that features authors, artists, musicians and a variety of other styles of the arts.

Occurring every last Saturday of the month, the spotlight features one artist/group at a time, and is an event for the entire family. As the artist for the month is responsible for making the spotlight their own, no two events will be the same.

The Local Artist Spotlight is free, but a small donation will be taken for the Raise the Roof fundraiser, with proceeds being split between the artist and the library’s fundraiser.

There will be no spotlight in November and December due to Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it will return in January.

