Law enforcement drill Thursday at RTHS

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School will conduct a law enforcement active-shooter drill on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 25.

The drill is mandated by Illinois law.

It will require the evacuation of students and staff to a designated reunification site.

Residents and visitors may see large groups of students as they walk to the site. Students and students’ parents have been notified about the drill by school administration.

The Rantoul Police Department will also take this opportunity to train for an active-shooter threat at the high school. In addition to the police department, Rantoul Fire Department, PRO Ambulance, METCAD and Champaign County Emergency Management will participate in the drill.

Residents and visitors may see an increased number of emergency vehicles, including a mobile command post, around the school during the drill.



