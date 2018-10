The 2018 Halloween Extravaganza hosted by the Future Business Leaders of America, Interact Club, Student Council and National Honor Society students, will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Rantoul Township High School.

There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest, games, arts and crafts and face painting.

The activities will take place in the cafetorium and small gym.