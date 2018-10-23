Work finally finished on Gifford Grade School roof

GIFFORD — Work has finally been completed on the Gifford Grade School old gym roof.

The roof was recently replaced.

Superintendent Rod Grimsley said a warranty is in place from the manufacturer.

The roof was damaged in the 2013 tornado.

Architect Dan Wakefield and Grimsley are scheduled to meet with a company to discuss the costs and the process to shore up the south exterior wall of the old gym.

The wall has had problems that are due to the water leak caused by the roof problems.

Grimsley told school board members at last week’s monthly meeting that there will be a girls softball team.

He said he spoke with both superintendents from Armstrong Ellis and Potomac schools regarding a co-op with Armstrong/Potomac.

“It will be a Gifford sport,” said Grimsley, adding that further details must be discussed.

Junior high staff conducted parent-teacher conferences in early October.

For sixth grade, 21 of the 23 parents attended, while 14 of 18 seventh-grade parents were present and 16 of 26 eighth-grade parents.

The teachers have been asked to “reach out to” the parents who did not attend.

The board also learned:

• Teachers attended a special education co-op institute, where training involved how to assist students who had been traumatized.

• The second-grade class took a field trip to Bloomington to a pumpkin patch Oct. 3.

• The annual fire drill with the fire department was held Oct. 9; the annual evacuation drill with Police Chief Sean Weary was held Oct. 11; and all mandatory drills have been completed for fiscal year 2019.

• Report cards go home Oct. 26.

• Grimsley is advertising for a vacant math teaching position.

news@rantoulpress.com

