Thomasboro fundraiser brings in money for troop care packages

By KAREN SCHOONOVER

For Rantoul Press



THOMASBORO — Central Tavern was the setting once again Sunday for the annual Support the Troops event — a fundraiser to help send care packages to those in the military.

Ruby Splittstoesser and her husband, Dan, have been sending care packages for 12 years to U.S. troops stationed overseas and to the VA hospital in Danville. They have sent more than 4,400 packages.

Support the Troops brought in donations throughout the day.

Larry Hawk with the Rantoul Knights of Columbus presented Ruby Splittstoesser with a check for $400. Hawk also brought a $150 donation from VFW Post 5520 Auxiliary.

Commander Edwin Cook and Senior Vice Commander Adam Yau of VFW Post 5520 of Champaign presented Ruby Splittstoesser with a check for $100.

The annual event is held the third Sunday of October. It includes entertainment, free food and 50/50 drawings.

This year’s entertainment was the Broken Prairie Band, which donated time to help the cause.

Each care package the Splittstoessers send costs around $18. Donations are being accepted to defray the cost of sending the packages.

Donations may be sent to the Splittstoessers at Heartland Cleaners, 514 N. Commercial St., Thomasboro, IL 61878.







