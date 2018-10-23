Six new teachers at Fisher Grade School

FISHER — Fisher Grade School has welcomed six new teachers for the 2018-19 school year.

Maddie Wright teaches the third section of third-grade teacher this year.

A native of Mahomet, Wright attended Illinois State University and received a degree in communications. After graduating she substitute-taught at the Mahomet Grade School. This inspired her to go back to school to become an elementary education teacher.

She said she loves learning something new every day with her students. She especially enjoys seeing the light bulb light up when her students catch on to something she is teaching them.

Wright also coaches seventh-grade basketball.

She just recently got married. She loves grilling out, camping and hiking.

Dan Pentti is no stranger to the halls of Fisher Grade School but he is taking on a little different role this year. He has worked as a teacher aide at Fisher Grade School for the past five years, and is now teaching sixth-grade math/science.

Pentii grew up in a small town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He received an undergraduate degree at Northwest College in St. Paul, Minn., and then went on to receive a master’s degree at Northern Arizona University.

Pentti said he enjoys school and plans to teach until he dies or retires, whichever comes first. His favorite thing about teaching is the “aha moment,” when a student understands what is being taught. He especially enjoys teaching in Fisher for the sense of community.

“Fisher is a small town and has minimal change, which allows teachers to see progress in the students they serve,” Penttii said.

In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his three girls, traveling and enjoying the outdoors. He especially enjoys the company of others.

Michael Callahan is the new fourth-grade teacher at FGS.

After attending Danville Area Community College for a year, Hoopeston native Callahan joined the National Guard, which keeps him busy on the weekends and in the summer.

He is a sergeant who specializes in motor transport, in particular medium to large military vehicles.

Callahan graduated from Eastern Illinois University. He brings his military background to the classroom by expecting straight, quiet lines and expects a lot from his students.

He said he always knew he wanted to be a teacher. He remembers the lack of male teachers in his grade school and wanting to be a positive male role model.

Callahan said his favorite part of teaching is that each day is a new adventure.

He enjoys playing and watching sports in his spare time.

Robin Holmes, a Mahomet resident, is now teaching the school’s third section of kindergarten.

Holmes grew up in Cissna Park and graduated from Trinity College in Deerfield. So far, she said she loves Fisher Grade School.

“Everyone is so friendly and has helped me in any way,” Holmes said. “I have a high school helper, Cameron, which is wonderful. I am blessed to have her every day. I also have an amazing class of kindergarten students that I get to spend every day with.”

Holmes enjoys spending time with her children, and she recently ran a 10K with her daughter for her 50th birthday.

Stepping into a second-grade position is Sarah Coulter.

Coulter grew up in Charleston and attended Eastern Illinois University.

She found Fisher Grade School to be a “. . . welcoming and supportive community to both work and live in.”

She looks forward to what the future holds. When Coulter is not working in her classroom, she enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors and volunteering in the community.

Also new to the school is Lisa Morgan, the school’s reading specialist.

Morgan grew up in the Chicago suburbs and lives in Mahomet. Morgan also has previously taught in North Carolina and Illinois.

Morgan has two master’s degrees in special education and reading.

She has enjoyed teaching at Fisher Grade School, thinks the facility is beautiful, the students are wonderful and the grade school staff is welcoming and extremely helpful.

She also appreciates the short drive to and from work every day.