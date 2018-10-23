Seventh person picks up material to run for Rantoul Village Board

RANTOUL — Another week, another person has picked up a candidate packet from Village Clerk Mike Graham to run for Rantoul Village Board.

Graham said Beverly Robinson picked up a candidate packet Friday afternoon.

That brings to seven the number of individuals who have picked up the packets from Graham. There could be more considering a run at the village board as individuals can also obtain packets from the Champaign County Clerk’s website.

Having obtained the election packets is also no guarantee an individual will go ahead and run for the office. A person could decide not to seek election.

Others having picked up the packets from Graham are Jasmyne Boyce, Jan Falvey, Sherry Johnson Mark Owen Jr., the Rev. Mark Wilkerson and Gary Wilson.

Johnson was recently appointed to fill the unexpired board seat of Rich Medlen, who resigned to take a job out of town, but Johnson must run for election to retain the post. Wilson is a former board member who mounted an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

None of the incumbents — Jennifer Fox, Hank Gamel and Chad Smith — had picked up election material from Graham.

Residents have until the filing deadline to pick up election packets. Petitions may be picked up and filed with Village Clerk Mike Graham at his office at 117 E. Sangamon Ave.

The filing period is Dec. 10-17.

