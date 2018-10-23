RCS approves hiring of behavioral coaches

RANTOUL — Student behavior at Rantoul City Schools has been an issue for some time.

In an effort to combat the problem, the district on Thursday night unanimously approved the hiring of two full-time behavioral coaches, one at Broadmeadow and another at Northview.

Behavioral coaches work with students by using a combination of processes, models and methodologies to bring about lasting behavioral change. It emphasizes generative behavioral change, focusing on strengthening self-identity and values and bringing new goals into reality, and another key focus is improvement of emotional, social, intellectual and motivational issues.

“I have talked to a few teachers, and behavior is an issue,” board president Joan Fitzgarrald said. “Support with behavior is a big concern, not only for the child themselves but for the others around them. I don’t think we can keep letting teachers be burdened with handling behavior issues. I support this.”

Some frustrations were aired at the meeting as to why it took so long to hire full-time staffers to focus on behavior. Last year, when teachers came forward to request the hiring of a behavior coach, no move was made, though the district hired instructional coaches. And there were concerns raised about the amount of money being spent.

“We should’ve (gone) this direction last year (when teachers brought this to the board’s attention),” board member Kevin McCallister said. “I know we need it. But we’ve got to be more diligent about our money because it’s not always going to be there. It’s a big need, but we need to be careful (about our spending).”

Behavior issues have been a bigger issue than anticipated, multiple board members admitted, and each member agreed spending the money on the two full-time positions is necessary, especially if the children are not getting enough community support.

“There are things we can do to help without spending money, like volunteering,” board Vice President Saundra Uhlott said.

Last year, it was estimated 437 students in the RCS district were in need of extra help with discipline and mentorship, but there are only 23 members of Big Brothers Big Sisters who have volunteered their time. Uhlott is a big sister.

“We need to spend the money if we don’t get community support,” Uhlott said. “I believe in these kids. I won’t give (my bittle brother) up for anything.”



Personnel report

The board approved the hires of: Mike Penicook (St. Malachy teaching assistant and district attendance improvement liaison) Rianne Delgadillo (behavioral coach at Broadmeadow), Renate Midgette (special education teacher), Genevieve O’Malley (Northview and Eastlawn full-time substitute), Iris Morales (Pleasant Acres bilingual teacher), Robert Butler (Eastlawn teaching assistant), Kate Newman (Northview substitute teacher), Katrina Schoonover (Broadmeadow teaching assistant).

Also: Elizabeth Stahl (Pleasant Acres art club sponsor), Michelle Staler; Jenna Mahoney; Elizabeth Stahl (Pleasant Acres Girls on the Run Club co-sponsors), Jacklyn Hilligoss (Broadmeadow teacher mentor), Carissa Culbertson (RCSEA Association Council), Michelle Koretke (bilingual coordinator), Jon Donovan (Eastlawn Workout Warriors Club sponsor), Tyler McCune (Northview Mileage Club sponsor), Tonia Kirby (Eater Leadership Development Academy Club sponsor and Eater speech coach), Michelle Hanson; Rebecca Barritt (Pleasant Acres student council co-sponsors).

The board also accepted the resignations of Toni Pelszynski (Broadmeadow pre-kindergarten teacher), Jessica Wolff (pre-K social worker), Daniel Krier (permanent sub), Shelly Bastean (Eastlawn instructional coach) and Nancy Reyes (Broadmeadow teaching assistant).



In other business:

— Russell Leigh & Associates conducted an audit on the district, and there were no major concerns. The district has a healthy fund balance, which it has had for several years.

— Thursday’s meeting was held at Eastlawn, where a handful of teachers presented the school’s Science, Math, Engineering and Technology (STEM) program. The teachers had board members conduct a hands-on experiment in order for them to see firsthand how the students perform certain tasks.

— The next monthly board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Northview. The meetings are normally held the third Thursday of the month but the November meeting had to be moved due to a scheduling conflict.

