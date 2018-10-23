Potomac school test scores again exceed state averages

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Larry Maynard, principal/superintendent for Potomac Grade School, said the school’s students have surpassed the state average scores on the Illinois Science Assessment for the third year in a row.

The test is taken by fifth- and eighth-grade students.

The fifth-grade average score was 306, while the state average is 298. Eighth-grade students received a score of 301, beating the state proficiency scale score of 300.



— The Armstrong-Ellis PTO will sponsor a fall festival Wednesday, Oct. 31 in the afternoon at Armstrong-Ellis Grade School.

There will be inflatables, games, activities and food.



— Gateway Family Services will sponsor a two-day course for people who experiencing loss or who are wondering how to help someone who is.

The course will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 8 a.m.- 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Potomac Grade School.

Dr. Claudia Sadler-Gerhardt, LPCC-S, RN, will lead the training.

Sadler-Gerhardt is a national presenter, professor and president of the National Association of Spiritual and Ethical Values in Counseling. She has a passion for helping others and equipping attendees with the tools to heal from loss in a healthy manner.

A fee will be charged to attend. Tickets may be obtained at info@gatewayfamilyservices.org, or on the organization’s Facebook page.

The presentation is open to professionals, paraprofessionals and the general public. Professionals may earn up to 9 CEs from the National Board for Certified Counselors.



— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club would like to invite the public to snip some fresh herbs from the club’s herb garden, located on the south side of the butterfly garden in Potomac.

There is still a variety of herbs from which to choose, but will soon die off in the cool weather. They ask that anyone interested be considerate of others who may also want herbs.



— Potomac Public Library will sponsor a painting party for adults from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Potomac American Legion.

A fee will be charged to receive instructions and materials to paint the fall scene.

The book club will discuss “The Snow Child” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. Bingo for adults will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Children are invited to Book or Treat for Halloween at the library from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.



— Thought for the week: “Vote for the man (or woman) who promises least; he’ll be the least disappointing.” — Bernard Baruch



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com













