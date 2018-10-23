Fisher school board mulls renewable electricity options

FISHER — The Fisher school board is mulling an opportunity to move to all renewable electricity and lock in its rates for either two or 20 years.

Superintendent Barb Thompson handed out literature about the Future Green Energy Consortium and outlined membership options to the board at last week’s monthly meeting.

Joining at Smart Choice, level 1 and switching its electricity provider but not delivery, the district would see an immediate 15 percent savings in the supply portion of its monthly bill.

Joining the FGEC at Smart Choice, level 2 results in the same 15 percent initial savings but allows any households within the district the opportunity to sign up as well and those residents will see a 10 percent savings on their bills.

The more residents who sign up, the more the district will save on its bill, but FGEC doesn’t have those numbers yet and says instead benefits would depend on a number of factors that are specific to the school and the other subscribers. Rates would never go higher in 20 years though they could go down.

Level 3 is called the Behind the Meter program. This is where a district would have installed some sort of solar power plant — roof top or on the ground commercial or utility scale. The system would be financed and operated by a third party at no cost to the school district. The district can’t sell any extra power generated.

But the district would save money because the installation would offset delivery, taxes and other fees in addition to the supply charge. The contract would be 20 years and again, rates are guaranteed to be the same or lower.

FGEC is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 initiative of the Illinois Association of School Administrators, the Illinois Association of School Boards and the Illinois Association of School Business Officials. The organizations have joined together to provide their members with renewable electric power solutions that have a lower cost and they say are environmentally responsible. Membership is open to school districts in the state.

Fisher currently belongs to two similar consortiums, one for electricity the other for natural gas where volume pricing helps lower costs.

Thompson said the district’s contract for electricity expires next fall so an FGEC agreement would kick in after that. A final decision to join the level 3 program must be made by Jan. 15.

In a related matter, board member Corky Emberson asked for bookkeeper Wendy Kuhns to prepare some comparison reports of electricity used and paid for before the district did LED light replacement projects in both schools and in the parking lots and after.



Farmland purchase approved

The board approved the contract to purchase 6 acres of farmland directly south of the grade school for $120,000.

The sellers are Eric and Troy Horsch and Amy and Grant Stalter. Last month Thompson said it makes sense because it is a logical place for school expansion if it is ever needed. The board is considering selling a portion of land it owns northwest of the schools at the bus barn location to offset a portion of the cost.



Audit report approved

The board accepted auditor Russ Leigh’s annual report on district finances. Leigh said there were no major problems with the district’s audit.

Leigh noted the state is short $741,000 of the cost of current and past Fisher employees’ portion of the Teacher’s Retirement System. He said districts need to be ready in the event the state puts more of the pension-funding liability back onto local school districts. He noted Fisher’s healthy fund balances.

“That’s the secret of survival to small districts,” Leigh said.

Also, the board renewed its snow removal contract with Bryce Martin. The price remains $95 an hour.

The board learned about two upcoming events: the grade 5-8 band and choral concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the grade school and the Veterans Day program also there at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

