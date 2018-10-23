Armstrong class raising funds to visit World War II Museum

ARMSTRONG — The World War II history class at Armstrong Township High School will travel to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and is seeking funding to help pay the costs for the trip.

The class is a senior class taught at the college level. The curriculum is student-based, and this year the students are investigating the themes of leadership, technology and culture of World War II through the delivery of oral and written presentations.

The trip will take place during Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 12.

Student Nicole Sprague said the students realize the importance of being able to visit and use museum resources while there are veterans in attendance.

“I’m excited to talk to the veterans because it gives a personal insight that I don’t have access to in class,” Sprague said.

With the donations from local community members and businesses, the students are raising funding for transportation, lodging and additional costs.

The students have requested that any surplus funds go to supporting the museum and the Gary Sinise Foundation in honor of Veterans Day and those who have served.

Anyone who is interested in contributing to their effort may contact Mrs. Wolske at mwolske@aths225.org or find their Go Fund Me page under “WWII Museum for Veterans Day."