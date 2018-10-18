Village board asked to provide $170,000 loan for new library roof

RANTOUL — Village board members will be asked to approve an internal loan of $170,000 that would allow Rantoul Public Library to install a new roof.

The loan, at 3 percent interest, would be paid back over 10 years.

The board will consider the measure at a special meeting called for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the municipal building.

The total cost of the project is anticipated at $266,725, with $90,000 of that being paid from the library building fund and $5,000 from donations.

Monthly payments would be set at $1,641, and the first payment would be due Jan. 16.

Village Comptroller Pat Chamberlin said library officials met with her and then went to a local bank to discuss a possible loan.

“When you do tax-exempt financing with a bank, it takes quite a while — two-three months at least,” Chamberlin said. “With tax-exempt status, you have to work with an attorney, and that takes quite a while.”

Also required are resolutions, ordinances and documentation for tax-exempt borrowing.

By going through the village, the library will hopefully have a new roof by winter, Library Director Holly Thompson said.

Library staff realized the roof had a problem during the spring when snow atop the roof began to melt.

“It was raining inside the library,” Thompson said. “We had some patchwork done, which fixed most of that, but we still had some small leaking.”

Thompson said she is not sure if the new roof can be in place before winter or not.

The library board hired Henneman Engineering to put together a bid proposal. Advanced Commercial Roofing presented the lowest of four bids, of $239,333.

A village document accompanying notice of the special meeting said that since the village board “controls the tax levy for the library, the village is assured of the repayment of the loan.”

It was estimated it would cost the library about $6,000 for documentation to ensure borrowing is tax-exempt if the library would have borrowed from a bank.

The internal loan is not without precedent. The document said the village has provided internal loans from the general fund to other village departments.

The library has been housed in its current building at 106 W. Flessner Ave. since 2003, moving there from 225 S. Century Blvd. The Flessner Avenue building at one time housed a bowling alley on the former Chanute Air Force Base. After the base closure it was used for storage.

The library was awarded a $300,000 Illinois FIRST grant during the Gov. George Ryan administration to help pay the mortgage on the building. However, the administration of Gov. Rod Blagojevich withheld the payment.

The library eventually received some state money, but the village ended up paying most of the mortgage.

In 2007, former State Rep. Bill Black (R-Danville) requested and received $100,000 in state funding to go to the library. The village of Rantoul did not require the library board to repay the remaining $200,000 mortgage total and wrote it off.

Library Board President Anita Hochberger said the library board is “most anxious to get this situation resolved with winter approaching. We would like to have the roof replaced before it starts snowing.”

Hochberger said the library board is “very grateful to everyone involved (with the village) in making the decision.”

