Wilkerson to run for village board

RANTOUL — The race for the April election for Rantoul Village Board is looking to become more crowded.

A sixth person — the Rev. Mark Wilkerson — has picked up a candidate packet, which includes nominating petitions, to run for the board. Four seats will be up for election.

So far, none of the incumbents whose four-year terms are expiring — Hank Gamel, Jennifer Fix and Chad Smith — have picked up packets. Sherry Johnson, who was recently appointed to fill the unexpired term of Rich Medlen, also picked up an election packet. Medlen had resigned because he was moving out of the community to take another job.

Others who have picked up election packets are former trustee Gary Wilson, Jasmyne Boyce, Jan Falvey and Mark Owen Jr.

Residents have until the filing deadline to pick up election packets. Petitions may be picked up and filed with Village Clerk Mike Graham at his office at 117 E. Sangamon Ave.

The filing period is Dec. 10-17.

