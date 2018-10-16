Two local tanks in the running

New Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer introduces his wife, Amy, left, to village trustee Jennifer Fox at last week’s village board meeting, where his selection was approved. Eisenhauer will begin his duties Nov. 5.

RANTOUL — Think of it as a beauty pageant for water tanks.

The village’s recently painted elevated water tanks are nominees in this year’s Tnemec’s Tank of the Year contest.

The contest is an annual event recognizing the aesthetic, creative and innovatice uses of Tnemec coatings within communities across the country.

Photos of all nominated water tanks are posted on the contest website tnemec.com/tankof the year. The public is eligible to vote for the People’s Choice through Oct. 19.

The tanks are listed in alphabetical order of the town name.

The village’s 500,000-gallon tank is located on North Maplewood Drive. Its 1 million-gallon tank is located on Campbell Avenue.

The People’s Choice will be automatically considered among 11 other committee-determined runners-up for the official Tank of the Year crown. A committee of tank enthusiasts will judge the finalists based on artistic value, significance of the tank to the surrounding community and challenges encountered during the project.

The winner will be announced Friday, Oc.t 26.

