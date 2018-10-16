'Some stability': Village board took its time crafting administrator contract

New Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer introduces his wife, Amy, left, to village trustee Jennifer Fox at last week’s village board meeting, where his selection was approved. Eisenhauer will begin his duties Nov. 5.

RANTOUL — While new Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer (he will officially start his duties Nov. 5) will be paid $35,000 a year less than the starting salary of current Administrator Rick Snider, he has a chance to increase that pay grade by going to college.

Eisenhauer, long-time mayor of Danville, will receive $100,00 a year to start.

Both Snider and his predecessor, Jeff Fiegenschuhm had master’s degrees in public administration when they came to the Rantoul position. Snider earned $135,000 to start, and Fiegenschuh earned $118,000.

Eisenhauer has an associate degree in applied science from Danville Area Community College.

As a condition for continued employment, Eisenhauer is required to earn a bachelor’s degree from “an accredited college or university” on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Upon graduation he will earn an additional $10,000 a year. The degree can be in any major.

The new administrator may also earn another $20,000 annually upon earning a master’s degree in public or business administration or in city and regional planning.

There is no mandate that Eisenhauer earn a master’s degree to retain his job.

The village will reimburse Eisenhauer up to $7,000 per fiscal year for the cost of any of the educational course or courses. He would be required to repay the village the costs paid or reimbursed to him for pursuing his education if he resigns within two years of his starting the job as administrator.

Eisenhauer’s hiring was formally approved, by a 5-0 vote, at last week’s village board meeting. Trustee Henry Gamel was absent.

Resident Debbra Sweat was the only member of the public to comment about Eisenhauer’s proposed hiring prior to the vote. She told the board she was disappointed.

She said the village changed the hiring requirements listed for the job in terms of education to allow Eisenhauer to be considered for the position.

Sweat called the search process “flawed when the position description was recrafted to accommodate the lack of educational credentials for the finalist, which leads me to believe (there was) another case of collusion ... regarding the two finalists.”

Sweat said she was concerned the trustees were not out to better the community but themselves. She said the village should seek, “if it does not already, ethics training for every elected official and municipal employee.”

After the meeting, however, Mayor Chuck Smith said the board did not change the requirements so Eisenhauer could land the job. He said the job posting listed a graduate degree was preferred but not required.

“The qualifications weren’t changed,” Smith said. “We just knew what it would take to run this village. We put ‘at least 15 years of experience’ in there. Nothing was designed to attract one person with a degree or one person without.”

Smith said the board wanted the best candidate.

He said the hiring process included three panels of people to cull through the applicants.

“We had five people on the actual selection process (committee) — citizens and other government officials,” Smith said.

He called Sweat’s public comments “an ill-conceived idea for someone who is not paying attention to the process because everything was made public.”

Responding to a reporter’s comment that some people wondered why the negotiating phase appeared to take so long, Smith said he and the board wanted to get it right.

“It took a while to put the contract together because it’s a different contract than what we’ve had before,” Smith said. “We wanted to make sure that the parameters of that contract are acceptable and also achievable because there are some performance issues in that contract” — the education incentives.

He said a special board meeting was held “just to go over the contract with the board.”

“We just took our time,” Smith said. “There’s not a big hurry here because we wanted to do it right. This is the third administrator I’ve worked with. I think Rantoul needs some stability inside this position.”

Smith said Eisenhauer has 15 years of practical experience in municipal administration.

“He’s actually been in the bullpit and doing that job.”

Smith said Eisenhauer applied for the village administrator’s job when Snider was hired last year. Eisenhauer was not a finalist.

Smith said while the board would have preferred someone with a master’s degree, “it wasn’t a must.”

“We did not have a minimum education requirement.”

Smith said the village board has “been very creative in how they helped me put this together,” and he liked the creativity that was exhibited “because we got an excellent candidate.”

In requiring Eisenhauer to attain a bachelor’s degree and encouraging him to earn a master’s degree, Smith said the new administrator is in a professional world now where these types of degrees are recognized “as being on a more professional level.”

“I think it will also help him enhance his life,” Smith said.

Eisenhauer is also required to attain his city manager’s designation from the International City/County Management Association.



Other contract terms

In other terms of Eisenhauer’s contract, the village will pay all of his group health and major medical and dental insurance premiums — equal to that provided for the other village department heads. The village will also pay the premium due for term life insurance amounting to his annual base salary.

He will receive use of a village automobile.

Eisenhauer will be required to move to Rantoul within six months of starting the job. If he opts to build a new home in the village, the time limit for him to move to the community will be extended to 12 months. The village will pay for all of his moving expenses up to $5,000.



New jobs

Ironically, the reality/threat of a change in their jobs led to both Snider and Eisenhauer seeking other employment, which led to them landing the administrator’s role here.

Snider began looking when Champaign County, for which he served as administrator, opted to change to a county executive position, effectively eliminating the administrator post. Eisenhauer began looking when a proposal was placed on the Nov. 6 ballot to make the mayor’s position in Danville a part-time one and create a city manager. His current position as Danville mayor is a full-time one.

