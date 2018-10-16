RTHS study hall incentive passes

RANTOUL — Rantoul Township High School sophomores, juniors and seniors will soon be able to earn some time off from school.

The school board approved an incentive at its Oct. 8 meeting that excuses qualifying students from study hall on Fridays. Study hall meets during the last hour of the day, so students would be able to leave school at 2:30 p.m.

When the proposal was introduced at the September regular board meeting, questions were raised about students who wouldn’t have a way home at that time.

Superintendent Scott Amerio said those students would not be required to leave but would have to be in study hall.

“At this point, because of personnel limitations, there’s not another option,” Amerio said. I’m guessing that if I were a sophomore and earned it, I would find a way to leave.”

Amerio said if a large enough number of students were impacted, administrators would look again for options.

“I think it’s a good idea,” board member Jeremy Larson said.

To qualify, students would have to earn As and Bs and could not be absent or tardy without an excuse. The incentive could be revoked at administrator discretion if, for example, students qualified but did not meet other expectations in the classroom. An eligibility period runs for two weeks, concurrently with the eligibility period for the open-campus lunch incentive for juniors and seniors.

Administrators hope the incentive will encourage and recognize student achievement and at the same time, reduce the number of students in study hall so teachers can focus attention on struggling students.



Spanish class concerns

The teacher shortage is causing concern about Spanish classes.

Amerio said the district has been managing with three teachers for some time. But with the resignation of Emily Bayer in August and Kelly Barnes this month, the team will be down to one by the end of the fall semester. Both teachers are leaving because their husbands have taken jobs elsewhere.

“We’re hoping (to hire) a December grad,” Amerio said. “If we don’t get that, we will explore some other options with virtual schools or online learning.”

But, he added, those options can be expensive, and an instructional aide would have to be hired to supervise those classes.



Personnel changes

Other personnel changes include hiring Terry Miller as part time custodian/maintenance, Janie Vericker as a paraprofessional and Nancy Reyes as bilingual parent liaison.

Betsy Alfonso was appointed a Level 3 volunteer. Larson abstained from the personnel vote because one of the hires is a close family friend.

In other business, the board approved application for an additional, low-limit credit card account at Walmart through the Bank of Rantoul.

The new account will allow the family and consumer science teachers to purchase groceries online, which cannot be done using the existing Walmart account, Amerio said. The new account will save teachers time previously spent in the store and will save office staff time culling those expenditures from the district credit card bill.



P.E. presentation

During a P.E. team presentation to the board, team leader Chris Wagner said teachers have been incorporating standards-based grading. He also said the state has made sophomore P.E. testing mandatory. The team had already been doing the testing; now they must begin reporting the results.

A chart on the RTHS website shows results from the four tests. In the pacer test, 62 percent of RTHS sophomores were in the healthy fitness zone, compared to the state average of 63 percent and the state sophomore average of 54 percent.

The sit-and-reach result was 60 percent of RTHS sophomores in the healthy fitness zone compared to the state average of 69 percent and state sophomore average of 76 percent. The modified pull ups result was 72 percent of RTHS sophomores in the healthy fitness zone compared to the state average of 74 percent and state sophomore average of 83 percent. The pushup result was 65 percent of RTHS sophomores in the healthy fitness zone compared to the state average of 65 percent and the state sophomore average of 68 percent.

“I think we can do better than that,” Wagner said.

P.E. teacher Tom Hess said the team has looked into ways to encourage students to dress for class. He noted test averages include zeroes for students who don’t participate.

“It’s basically a motivation thing,” he said.

To provide that motivation, teachers have posted information such as fitness membership costs and how regular exercise enhances success in other areas of life.

“I don’t know if it’s helping a lot right now,” he said. “I’d like to increase the performance of kids who aren’t trying.”

Amerio told the board he did not have the monthly receipts from the county school facilities 1 percent sales tax. In related news, he said Golfview had filed a new property tax appeal. An existing appeal awaits settlement at the state level. Walgreens, United Fuel and the Holiday Inn Express have also filed appeals.



Board seating change requested

Resident Loise Haines repeated an earlier request that the school board be seated so all members face the audience. Board President Anne Reale said that there wouldn’t be a change at this point because seating options are limited by the configuration of the room.

Haines also asked where petitions for school board member could be picked up. Amerio said petitions may be downloaded from the Champaign County Clerk website and or picked up at the school.

Amerio announced Haines had agreed to sit on a committee conducting a needs assessment survey of family/community engagement.

The board held a budget hearing Sept. 17. Following the hearing, the $11.3 million budget was passed on a 4-0 vote. Board members Jolene Pacunas, Kelly Foster and Larson were absent.

The board also approved a health care plan purchased through Health Alliance. Amerio said the annual cost of the plan is $678,000 or about 9 percent more than last year. Patient responsibility for hospitalization, outpatient procedures and MRI increased from a $250 co-pay/20 percent to $500 co-pay/20 percent. The out-of-pocket maximum increased from $2,250 to $2,500. The teacher union had no objections to the changes, Amerio said.

