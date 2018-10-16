Potomac Early Childhood Program meets eligibility requirements

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Potomac Grade School’s Early Childhood Program has met the eligibility requirements for the ExceleRate Illinois Silver Circle of Quality.

This is the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early learning and development programs.

Erin Cler is the teacher for this program.



— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School students grade 2-8 recently took a field trip to the Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. They were there to commemorate the Illinois bicentennial.



— The Potomac PTO will sponsor a family movie night at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, in the Potomac Grade School gym. Admission is $1, and there will be concessions available. Because of this, they ask that no outside drinks or food be brought in.

The movie will be “Hotel Transylvania 3.” Bring a blanket to sit on; chairs will be provided for adults. Door prizes will be given out. Children must be accompanied by an adult, no drop-offs.



—Potomac Public Library will have a painting party for children from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. They will be painting a Halloween-themed picture. Cost is $5 per child.

There is also a children’s craft scheduled for 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.

Adults won’t be left out of the fun, as they are invited to make a monster wreath at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, and play games at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. All activities will take place at the library.



—Thought for the week: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com















