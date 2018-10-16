Many residents speaking out on proposed Fisher solar farm

FISHER — A solar company will have to wait a while to see if its request for a special-use permit for a solar farm within the Fisher village limits will be granted.

Both the planning and zoning commission and the village board have continued their meetings to two weeks from now for further consideration.

Some 100 people attended the zoning meeting last Wednesday night and were nearly uniform in their objection to construction of the farm on agricultural land just south of the grade school within village limits. And another half dozen reiterated their displeasure to the village board Thursday.

Resident Chad Graham attended both meetings. He told the board he has secured legal counsel who will represent 53 residents, many of whom live in the subdivision near the proposed farm. He plans to submit freedom of information requests for any correspondence between the village and Novel Energy, which proposed the farm to the village board in August.

Graham told the board he hoped it would not favor the good of one person over the good of the many. He said he felt representatives of the company did not give complete information to the residents they contacted. He noted Novel did not take village attorney Marc Miller’s advice to hold an informational meeting with residents, employing diagrams and a sample panel. In fact, Graham and others said they were treated mockingly at the commission meeting.

Several residents told the board they believe the best use of the ground is for housing. Cody McCabe said he felt a bit of a bait and switch took place after he bought a home in the subdivision. He bought in the area because he expected houses would be built there.

Royal Springer said he sees the solar farm as a possible eyesore. He said it could become rodent habitat and that he expected the wind would whistle between the solar panels.

Springer said he took a trip to Gilman to figure out the location of a proposed solar farm there. He said it will be built between the Ameren substation and the Canadian National tracks in an area zoned business but within the city limits.

“It’s not residential; never will be,” Springer said.

Eric Stalter spoke to the board as well. He has signed a lease agreement with Novel and assured those present that he did so with much thought and that he has not agreed to a second proposed plat for the solar farm that puts it in the sight lines of neighborhood residents.

Stalter said he is willing to print off a portion of his lease and share copies that show he agreed to just one proposed plat on the 30 acre site. He asked the board to keep an open mind. “I took the time to try to make this right,” Stalter said.

The zoning commission will meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. The village board’s adjourned session is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, when it will continue the public hearing for the special use permit.

Last month the zoning commission recommended and the village board concurred with the recommendation to create a special use for a solar farm within areas zoned agricultural or industrial. No one showed up at either meeting to object to that.

But Village Administrator Jeremy Reale on Sept. 25 mailed a letter to any resident near the proposed solar farm. He said he knew it could be a sensitive subject, and he wanted to get out as much information as possible.



Other business

Also the board agreed to pay $35,232 to NuToys, LaGrange, for playground equipment for Lammle Park. That price includes a company supervisor to oversee construction that will be done by village employees and volunteers. Money will need to be spent also for pea gravel to be placed beneath the equipment. Funds will come from the park replacement fund.

The board entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a flood mitigation project at 304 S. Second St.. The village will purchase a burned house at the site, demolish it and do site remediation. Then the state will reimburse those costs, and that site will be maintained as open green space in perpetuity.

The board also agreed to pay Gunther Salt Co., St. Louis, $5,600 for road salt.

The board low bidder Glad’s Tree Service $7,325 for tree removal to be done by the end of the year.

