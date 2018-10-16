Hangar 4 added to list of buildings to be sold by village

RANTOUL — The village board last week formally approved the addition of Grissom Hall (Hangar 4) on the former Chanute Air Force Base to a sales agreement with a Los Angeles businessman.

The agreement with John Van Der Velde will now include five properties — hangars 1-4 and the AT&T call center. He has agreed to buy the properties from the village for $8.175 million. However, the village will pay him $2.725 million to rent Hangar 3 for five years, meaning the actual sale price for all five properties will total $5.450 million.

Village Administrator Rick Snider said the purchase of the properties will not impede someone who might want to start a commercial flight hub or a flight school at the Rantoul Aviation Center. He said the village will remain in control of all off-ramp airport properties.

“None of the airport operations will be impacted,” Snider said. “In addition, there is still plenty of land available for future development for hangars or facilities that might need to be added in case there is interest from private individuals.”

Snider said the village has reached a verbal agreement with the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club for use of the airport apron for the biennial Half Century of Progress show that draws tens of thousands of people to Rantoul.

The club had previously stored some equipment in Hangar 2, and Snider said some contingency plans are in place for that equipment “but we would also like to nail that down shortly.”

The village hopes to close on the sale of hangars 1-3 and the AT&T building Nov. 30. The closing sale on Hangar 4 will take longer.

In another Chanute-related matter, the board voted to accept the deeds of three landfill area parcels located in the southeast part of the former base. The parcels were part of the village’s original master lease with the Air Force.

The environmental covenant that comes with the properties will protect the village and holds the Air Force accountable, even though the village will hold the deeds.

The village expects the Air Force to convey the storm water, sanitary sewer, potable water, electric distribution and all related property to the village later.



Public participation policy change

The board approved some changes to its policy for public participation at village meetings.

Members of the public have three minutes to make comments. However, no longer will time spent by trustees questioning speakers be factored in a person’s three-minute time limit.

Also, there will be no restriction on speakers to refrain from “insulting or vituperative remarks” made toward any trustee, employee or officer of the village or member of the audience.

Speakers will no longer be required to sign a card that includes his or her name and the subject on which the speaker proposes to address the board.

The changes were made at the recommendation of Jeffrey Jurgens, attorney with Sorling Northrup, after reviewing the Public Access Counselor’s opinions regarding public participation. Jurgens made the comments at a recent Illinois Municipal League conference.

The board also approved an intergovernmental agreement for Rantoul Police Department to supply a school resource officer from 7:30 a.m.-3:20 p.m. on school days at Rantoul Township High School.

The board also approved the purchase of electrical cable from Anixter, Mattoon, for $29,607.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said the cable will replace a section of cable that failed on the former base.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



