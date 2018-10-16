Danville board to discuss finding Eisenhauer's replacement

DANVILLE — Danville aldermen are scheduled to hash out behind closed doors who will fill the remainder of Mayor Scott Eisenhauer’s term Tuesday night.

Four aldermen have expressed interest in the appointment to the mayor’s office, which would begin Nov. 5, when Eisenhauer begins his new job in Rantoul as village administrator.

The interim mayor, chosen from among the ranks of the 14 aldermen, would serve through early May when a new mayor — elected in April — is sworn in for a new four-year term.

Aldermen are not required to hold their discussion about the appointment in closed session, but according to the city council meeting agenda released Friday, that will be the format.

The actual vote, however, will take place in open session.

Aldermen Rickey Williams Jr. (Ward 1), Mike Puhr (Ward 5), Steve Nichols (Ward 6) and Steve Foster (Ward 7) have all expressed an interest in being interim mayor.

Williams and Nichols have both said they have an interest in running for the office in April. Puhr and Foster both said they’d only be interested in the temporary position, to get the city through this transition.

