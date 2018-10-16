Couple shares tragic memory, painful lesson with student audience at PVO Junior High

By NORA MABERRY-DANIELS

For Rantoul Press



FLATVILLE — Lowell Mennenga will never forget the day he found his son unresponsive in their home.

It was a Monday, like any other Monday. He’d gone upstairs to wake Robb and instead found him slumped over, clammy and with mucus in his mouth.

Lowell Mennenga administered Narcan, called 911 and tried to perform CPR.

When the paramedics arrived, they gave Robb another dose of Narcan, the drug that’s been proven in many cases to stop respiratory failure from opioid overdoses in two minutes flat.

But it couldn’t bring back Robb, who died June 26, 2017, at age 36.

“It’s not a joke,” Lowell Mennenga told an assembly of students this week at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High. “You don’t want to see your older sibling or your parent carried out of your house in a body bag.”

Robb Mennenga had a creative flair and a passion for reading. He loved “Star Wars” and building dioramas. He was smart and driven, earning two college degrees after graduating from Champaign Central — including a juris doctorate in 2009 from Marquette.

But he was also a drug addict, his parents told students. On that tragic day, Robb thought he was buying heroin, they said, but in fact was unknowingly given the more potent synthetic opioid Acrylfentanyl.

His story is proof that drug addiction — and the tragic consequences that often come with it — can happen to anyone, his mother, Ellen, told students.

Robb worked as a law clerk and bankruptcy attorney in Milwaukee for six years before his parents moved him back home to help fight his addiction.

The Mennengas first realized Robb had a problem while he was a student at Central. After a teacher smelled marijuana on him when he returned from lunch, the police were called, the Mennengas said.

But since Robb didn’t have any drugs on him at the time, he wasn’t charged.

Looking back now, Ellen Mennenga admits she was in denial. She couldn’t bring herself to believe that her son was using.

Now she knows signs to be on the lookout for — including lying — which she and her husband shared with students. They also discussed how vaping, taking pills and using marijuana can lead to stronger drugs.

“Yesterday’s 17-year-old is today’s 12-year-old,” Ellen said. “The average age kids start alcohol or drugs is fourth grade.

“If you know someone, tell someone,” she said. “If you tell someone, you could save a life.”

As part of “Robb’s Odyssey,” which the couple started in December, Rob and Ellen Mennenga tell their personal story — with a drug prevention and education theme — at schools, churches and other organizations.

Ellen said she’s sure her son would be proud.

“I know he’s happy,” she said. “I know this is what he would want.”

