Salvation Army bell ringers needed

The iconic Red Kettles that have been part of the season since 1891 will soon be visible in the community again.

The Salvation Army needs additional volunteer bell ringers for the 2018 annual Red Kettle campaign that kicks off Friday, Nov. 16.

The Salvation Army red kettles are one of the world’s largest volunteer efforts, and few realize that it would require nearly 7,000 volunteer hours to fully support all the kettle locations in Champaign County for the season. And these volunteer efforts are key to maintaining the current services, Maj. Randall Summit said.

Volunteers can sign up to ring bells in two- to eight- hours shifts at a new web address www.RegisterToRing.org. Churches, service clubs, fraternities, sororities, companies, families and individuals are welcome and needed. The Salvation Army encourages ringers who would like to spread seasonal good will singing or playing instrumental carols.

Ringers are needed for 27 Locations in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Mahomet and Rantoul. The kettles will be out in the community Monday-Saturday through Dec. 24.

In addition to signing up online, volunteers may contact the Salvation Army at 217 373-7832 and talk to the volunteer coordinator.

This area has supported the Salvation Army for more than 125 years with donations and volunteer efforts.

Money raised in the collection efforts stays local.