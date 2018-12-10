Police search for man acting suspiciously around children

RANTOUL — Village police are investigating an incident after school Friday afternoon in which two children reported a man acting suspiciously.

Lt. Justin Bouse said the students were walking south along the sidewalk near Pleasant Acres Elementary School when a white male emerged from between the houses along Harper Drive on the community’s southeast side.

The man began running in their general direction. Before getting close to them, he ran into a cornfield and disappeared.

“It scared them enough to go back to the school to notify staff, who notified the police department,” Bouse said.

“We don’t know what the intention of this person was.”

Police searched the area for about 45 minutes but could not find him. Bouse said they could not find “a definite area” where the man entered the corn field.

The children described him as having a beard. He wore a camouflage coat and wore military-style boots.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com