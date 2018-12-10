Man arrested after allegedly abducting woman

RANTOUL — Police arrested a 36-year-old Danville man after he allegedly dragged a woman into his vehicle against her will at a Rantoul filling station and sped off late Thursday.

Ronald K. Poke was arrested pending charges of aggravated stalking, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

He is being held in the Champaign County jail.

Police were called to the Circle K gas station, 1295 E. Grove Ave., at 10:23 p.m. A witness there said a man was seen dragging a woman into a vehicle. Officers obtained information on the vehicle and the victim and learned the vehicle was headed toward Danville.

Vermilion County police were notified, and Danville police stopped the Poke vehicle as it entered Danville.

Rantoul police interviewed the victim, who was familiar with Poke, and identified him.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Rantoul police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Rantoul Police Department at (217) 893-5600, or Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.

