Potomac library schedules activities for youth

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Potomac Public Library will hold several activities for youth this coming week.

Homework Club will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 15 and 17. However, it will not be held on Thursday as usual. Instead, there will be a movie from 2:30-4 p.m., followed by a kids craft from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 17 will be an adult craft offering, making a “monster wreath” at 1:30 p.m. People planning to attend are asked to call the library at 987-6457.

n n n

The Potomac American Legion will hold a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Legion building.



— A little (OK, maybe a lot of) rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Hooves of Hope rodeo organizers for Saturday's rodeo roundup.

They went to plan B, moving many events into their indoor arena, under tents and in the Potomac Grade School gym.

The estimated attendance was between 500-600.



— The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders hosted a successful Cooking with Herbs evening recently. Guests were able to choose from a variety of herbs with which they made an herb-infused vinegar.

Susan Biggs from the Vermilion County Conservation District gave tips for cooking with them, and attendees were then treated to samplings of dishes made from fresh herbs.

The garden club hopes to offer other educational garden topics to the public in the future. The event was free.



— We will once again look to the wisdom of Yogi Berra with the playoffs underway. Thought for the week, “Baseball is 90 percent mental, and the other half is physical.”



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com









