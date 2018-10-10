Airplane rides for youth available Sunday

RANTOUL — Free introductory airplane flights for youth ages 8-17 will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Rantoul Aviation Center.

The flights are on a first-come, first-served basis. No preregistration is required, but a parent or guardian must accompany the youth and be able to sign a release form.

Participants should come to the main hangar at the airport.

The flights are being offered by volunteer pilots who are members of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The EAA includes members with a wide range of aviation interests and backgrounds.

The Young Eagles program has dedicated nearly 25 years to giving youth their first free ride in an airplane, with more than 2 million rides given to date. It’s the only program of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.

Check the EAA Chapter 29 Facebook page for last-minute information regarding cancellation due to weather. If there are storms in the area, it will be cancelled.



