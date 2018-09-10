Village board approves Eisenhauer as administrator

RANTOUL -- The village board Tuesday night voted to accept Mayor Chuck Smith's choice of Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer as Rantoul's next village administrator.

The approval came on a 5-0 vote. Trustee Hank Gamel was absent.

Eisenhauer will start his duties in less than a month. His first day on the job is set for Nov. 5. He will succeed Rick Snider, who resigned in June and had planned to remain on the job through July. He agreed, however, to stay on through October to allow time for the administrator's post to be filled.

At Tuesday night's village board meeting, resident Debbra Sweat told the board she was disappointed. She said the village changed the hiring requirements listed for the job in terms of education to allow Eisenhauer to be considered for the position.

After the meeting, however, Smith said that did not happen. He said the job posting listed a graduate degree was preferred but not required. Eisenhauer has an associate degree.

He will earn $100,000 a year and will earn additional salary upon completion of bachelor's and master's degrees. Smith said Eisenhauer has agreed to work toward an undergraduate degree.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



