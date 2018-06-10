THOMASBORO — St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church will hold a Rosary Rally at noon Saturday, Oct. 13.

Participants will gather at 11:30 a.m., and prayers will begin promptly at noon. Look for the banner. Call Christine with questions at 217-840-6749 or email cwalsh1974@live.com.

This year marks the 101st anniversary of the miracle of the sun at Fatima. The public is invited to join the annual rally and pray in solidarity with thousands of others across the nation.

