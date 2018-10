FISHER — The Fisher Book Exchange and Rummage Sale will have the front doors open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 13, for the Fisher garage sale weekend.

Extra tables of rummage will feature Beanie Babies, Teddy bears, handmade bunny dolls, Salad Master electric skillet, vintage crazy quilt, a new car cover and other assorted items.

Quality books and puzzles are also available.

Call 217-897-6544 with questions.