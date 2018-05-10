Eisenhauer gets Rantoul administrator post

RANTOUL — Scott Eisenhauer isn’t sure if he would have applied for Rantoul’s village administrator opening if a proposal to drastically change his own job for the past 15-plus years — Danville mayor — weren’t on the Nov. 6 ballot.

But he likely won’t be around when most voters have their say.

Assuming Rantoul’s village board signs off on Mayor Chuck Smith’s recommendation Tuesday night, Eisenhauer’s first day on his new job will be Nov. 5.

“I had made up my mind that I had to put myself in a position of what other opportunities might exist” this summer, after the question of whether to change Danville’s form of government — from a mayor/alderman format to one with a city manager in charge — was added to the ballot.

“Had I not been looking, I don’t know whether or not I would have even noticed whether the position was open.”

Rantoul’s last two village administrators haven’t stuck around long. Jeff Fiegenschuh held the post for two years, and current Village Administrator Rick Snider will have been here for less than a year.

Eisenhauer, who is 53, said he doesn’t see the Rantoul job as a steppingstone.

“My interest is to finish my career in Rantoul,” he said. “I certainly recognize things may change both on the board’s behalf as well as my own. I would like to be in Rantoul for the next 10 years.”

Eisenhauer said if he is approved by the board Tuesday, he and his wife, Amy, who will continue her job as the principal secretary at Danville’s Northridge Middle School, will begin house-hunting in Rantoul.

If approved, Eisenhauer will begin his duties Nov. 5. Snider has agreed to stay on through the end of October.

Smith said the village is “glad to have the opportunity to welcome Mr. Eisenhauer to our staff and look forward to building a long and rewarding relationship with him.”

Said Smith: “He has been involved in all aspects of the city, including budget planning, economic development, contract negotiations and downtown and community revitalization.

“We feel this experience will give him a positive approach to help Rantoul move forward in the plans developed through the Rantoul Tomorrow initiative.”

The hiring process seemed to drag out for several weeks after it was believed a final choice had been made. Eisenhauer said he thought there were two reasons for that.

“One was the diligent methods they used to make sure they were getting the right candidate,” Eisenhauer said. “What I really appreciate was it was a very intense process. The number of people involved in the interview process was an exceptional way to make the selection.”

The second reason for the length of time it took to announce the selection was the village’s “willingness to work with me to recognize there would be some aspect of transition to take that position,” he said. “I appreciate the mayor working with me (and recognizing) my need for additional time.”

Eisenhauer opposed the change to a part-time mayor/city manager arrangement in Danville. In Rantoul, he will be part of such a set-up.

The prospective village administrator said his primary objection to the change in Danville was the reasoning behind the action.

“Rantoul certainly went about it for the right reasons and what they thought was best for the progress of the community,” he said. “I don’t know that that’s the motive in Danville.”

Eisenhauer said he thought it was more about control than what proponents thought was best for the Vermilion County community.

In applying for the Rantoul job, he began to make himself familiar with the community. One of the first things he did when the job came open was to drive to Rantoul and take a look around the town, he said.

What he found, he said, were some “fascinating opportunities,” not only on the west side of town but in the tourist industry on the east side.

“When you look at some of the recreation base that is developed or could be developed, that certainly opens up opportunities for bringing sporting events to Rantoul,” Eisenhauer said. “When the American Legion baseball regional was held there this year, why that couldn’t be replicated almost weekly gives pause for some opportunity.”

Eisenhauer said he looked at the village’s housing and said “for the most part it is strong.”

He said he was also impressed when speaking with residents.

Eisenhauer has also been involved in the radio broadcast business since he was 15 years old — catching the bug from his mother, who was also a broadcaster.

He does high school and college football, baseball and basketball games and said he has “even done a little volleyball.”

He said he also loves golf and serves as a master of ceremonies for numerous events such as show choir and marching band competitions, pageants and seminars.

Eisenhauer said he will wait to see whether his new job would give him time to continue with his outside pursuits.

Smith said Eisenhauer’s ability to “directly relate to the issues at hand that we’re currently facing in Rantoul” were a strong selling point.

Those issues include creation of a land bank, status of the enterprise zone, economic development and union contract negotiations.

“He has personnel experience as well,” Smith said. “Just about every aspect of city management he has knowledge of and expertise in.”

Eisenhauer is known for his outgoing personality, and Smith said that will be helpful.

“He has great leadership ability and public-speaking ability,” Smith said. “He is a very personable individual. I think he’ll be able to relate well (with the residents of Rantoul.)”

