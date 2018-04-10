Thomasboro firefighters respond to field fires

THOMASBORO — Tuesday’s strong winds and dry conditions made for a potentially hazardous setting in area fields.

Thomasboro firefighters responded to two field fires.

The first occurred about 3:30 p.m. east of town, when smoldering dust from a combine dropped onto bean stubble in an already-harvested field, catching it on fire.

Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said about 10-15 acres of bean stubble caught fire in the field farmed by Alan Uden.

Despite “some smoldering” in the combine, it was not damaged.

“The farmer pretty much had it taken care of when we got there,” Cundiff said. “We were fortunate it was close to the road and it didn’t jump the road. That was our concern. ...”

Gifford and Rantoul departments also responded. Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

A second fire occurred in the St. Joseph fire district. Thomasboro as well as Ogden-Royal responded via mutual aid near county roads 1800E and 2100N.

Corn stubble caught fire. No standing crops were damaged.

Firefighters were assisted by a couple of farmers who brought disks to help put out the fire.

Cundiff said that fire was caused by someone burning yard waste that blew into the field.

While St. Joseph firefighters were on the scene, that department received a call for aid in which an 18-year-old woman, Savannah Day of Sidney, was killed when her vehicle struck a freight train south of St. Joseph.

