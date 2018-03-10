RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul will offer an amnesty program for storm drainage fees from Oct. 8-10.

Anyone who owes an outstanding storm drainage bill will qualify for the program. The original amount billed and any lien fees must be paid, but interest and penalties will be waived.

If you’re unsure as to what is owed, call the village of Rantoul at 217-892-6832. Payment must be paid in full by Oct. 10.

The village will accept payments through the mail, but they must be postmarked by Oct. 10 and also at village hall.

Payments will also be accepted through the village’s website http://www.myrantoul.com. To pay online with a credit card (convenience fee applies), go to the website and click on the link at the bottom left where it says Illinois e-pay System.

Credit card payments can also be made by calling 844-701-1146 (convenience fee applies).

