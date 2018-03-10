Auditions set Thursday, Saturday for Paxton play

PAXTON — Tri-County Players will hold auditions for “Little Town of Christmas” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 and 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 6.

Thirteen to fifteen people of all ages are needed. Show dates at Paxton Market Street Theatre are the first two weekends of December.

In the play, everybody in the little town of Christmas is friendly and funny. Skeezix and Sylvester are an elf comedy team that is short in stature and long in laughter; Dancer, the reindeer has a whacky sense of humor; Mrs. Claus, is the real boss of the outfit; and a hilarious street corner Santa is tested and almost bested by one tough little kid with a sticky sucker.

Also included are old favorite stories such as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol,” updated and aimed right for the funny bone and a wandering group of carolers who cough and sneeze on cue, three kids trying their best to be wise men in the Christmas play, and a riotous lecture on Christmas etiquette.

For more information contact Tom Janowski at 217-379-7028.

