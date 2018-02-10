Two take on new roles at Fisher Grade School

FISHER — Two veteran staff members at Fisher Grade School have taken new roles this school year.

After 22 years of service, secretary Kathy Reynolds retired. Moving into that role is Tricia Schwing, who had been a teacher aide for the past 13 years.

Principal Jim Moxley said Schwing has some big shoes to fill.

“Mrs. Reynolds was a great resource in our school office,” Moxley said. “She could answer any question, fix any piece of office equipment, get interrupted a thousand times a day and still get her work done.”

He said Schwing exhibits the same skills.

“What she doesn’t already know, she finds a way to figure it out,” he said. “She is showing that she is a great trouble-shooter and problem-solver. I believe Fisher Grade School is very lucky to have Mrs. Schwing as our new secretary. We will be in good hands for years to come.”

Schwing said already being on staff as an aide was a benefit when she took the new position.

“Already knowing the students and having a relationship with the teachers has been very helpful,” she said.



Technology director

The grade school also has a new person holding down the technology director position due to the upcoming retirement of Scott Williams.

Former sixth-grade math/science teacher Brian Vincent is moving from the classroom into the technology department.

“He, too, has big shoes to fill as Mr. Williams has the huge job of managing all of the hardware, software and technology infrastructure for both school buildings,” Moxley said.

“We have computers, iPads, smart boards, printers, projectors, servers, firewalls and so on that are all managed by one man. It is a really big job, but I know Mr. Vincent is up to the task. Mr. Vincent was the very first person that I hired 19 years ago. He has been great in the classroom, so I’m confident he will shine as our new technology director as well.”

Vincent said he faces new challenges every day in his new position but is enjoying the challenge.

“Although I am no longer in the classroom, I still see myself helping kids by keeping their technology up and running and by providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” he said.

