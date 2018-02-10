Rodeo Round-Up set Saturday in Potomac

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Hooves of Hope and clinical partner Gateway Family Services of Illinois are teaming up to sponsor the annual Rodeo Round-Up from noon-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Hooves headquarters, U.S. 136, west of Potomac Grade School.

The schedule includes:

Noon-3 p.m. — kids rodeo. Food trucks will be open

3-4 p.m. — Jail and Bail, during which the food trucks will be closed down.

4-6 p.m. — Marvin Lee Band and food trucks will reopen.

6-6:30 p.m., adult stick horse barrel racing

6:30-8:30 p.m., mystery band Any child interested in participating in the rodeo games may be pre-registered at www.hoovesofhope.com to avoid a long wait.

There will be an admission charge.

This annual fundraiser allows these partners to provide mentoring and trauma focused-equine assisted psychotherapy to those in need.



— Longtime Potomac resident Richard Reardon was chosen to be the grand marshal of the Fall Festival in Potomac.

He served on the village board for several years and was honored further by being driven in the parade by his grandson, Shawn Reardon.



— Potomac Grade School students recently participated in a town clean-up in anticipation of the Fall Festival. The goal, in addition to picking up trash, was to promote pride in community and hard work.



— The food pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the old ambulance building in Potomac. Middlefork Township residents are eligible.



— Potomac Public Library will host guest speaker Erika Harold, candidate for Illinois attorney general at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Potomac American Legion.

She will discuss bullying and her personal experiences dealing with it. The public is invited to attend.

There will be a craft time for children. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the library.

The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 8, for Columbus Day.

The book club has chosen “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey to discuss at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. It is a magical, but also realistic depiction of 1920s homestead-era Alaska and the people who settled there, including an older couple bound together by resilient love. Anyone interested is welcome.



— Thought for the week: “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Dalai Lama





