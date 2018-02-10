RCS unveils 2018-19 budget

RANTOUL — Rantoul City Schools on Thursday unanimously approved its budget for the 2018-19 school year.

The district heads into the 2018-19 school year with a beginning balance of $14,509,169. With total revenue for 2018-19 coming in at $24,610,808 and total expenditures at $26,835,820, there is a difference of more than $2.2 million — $1.9 million of this is for school construction bond expenses that the district received in 2016. ISBE recommends having a balance of 25 percent of the total expenses on hand.

The education fund is the largest of the district’s operating funds, and its deficit stands at ($138,457).

The district will be receiving 55 percent of its revenue this year from the state, 30 percent from local funds and 15 percent from federal funds.

Property taxes account for the 30 percent local funds. Rantoul has the highest taxes in the county due to it having the lowest equalized assessed value in the county.

According to Evidence Based Funding RCS is not adequately funded with local revenue.

Local funds are tax-capped, meaning the district is limited to the Consumer Price Index. Last year’s CPI was 2.1 percent and the previous year CPI was 0.7 percent.

Also, a 1 percent sales tax in the district generates $1.27 million for funding which is used to pay the $1,072,969 in bond payments. Revenue generated from sales taxes can be used for capital improvements. The district does not levy for bond payments.

The district’s expenses for the school year break down like this: Salaries (49 percent), benefits (13 percent), purchased services (10 percent), supplies/materials (9 percent), capital outlay (9 percent) and other expenditures (10 percent).



Personnel report

The board officially approved the hires of: Amanda Zumwalkt (Broadmeadow teacher), Pamela Bonnano (Eastlawn teacher), Amy Doman (special education teacher), Daniel Krier (substitute at Pleasant Acres, Broadmeadow and Northview), Lucy Hall (Broadmeadow PreK teacher), Kelsey Rademacher (Eastlawn language interpreter), Lauren Quinlan (Northview PreK teaching assistant), Daniel Irish (Eater full-time sub) and Caroline B de Moura (Pleasant Acres PreK teaching assistant).

Also, Suzanne Eichelberger (Pleasant Acres PreK teaching assistant), Patricia Fitzpatrick (Eastlawn teaching assistant), Chalamisa Banks (Northview PreK teaching assistant), Lynda Watterson (central office human resources administrative assistant), Eden Caplan (Eater teaching assistant), Ericka Wright (Eater special education teaching assistant), Melissa Zamora (Eater bilingual teaching assistant) and Miranda Phillips (Northview special education teaching assistant).

Also, tech assistants Mallory Anning (Northview), Jackie Huntley (Broadmeadow), Jessica Lock (Pleasant Acres), Kristen McDade (Eastlawn), Neil Parthun (Eater) and Mark Tener (Eater). Several teaching mentors were hired as well: Jenny Jamison (Eastlawn), Cheryl VanHoy (Northview), Taylor Vogelsang (Pleasant Acres), Rachel Palmer (special education), Elizabeth Van der Velde (Eater), Sara McElroy (Eater) and Morgan Reese (PreK).

Several club/athletics teams also saw new hires: Becky Bahnfleth (Eater speech coach), Jennifer Brooks and Margaret Weidner (Pleasant Acres dance club co-sponsors), Deadre Green (Eater assistant boys basketball coach), Jacklyn Hilligoss and Casey Cook (Broadmeadow conscious discipline/kindness club co-sponsors), Jane Jordahl (instrumental music athletic director), Allison Owens (Northview student council and dance team) and Ryan Thomas (Eater National Junior Honor Society co-sponsor).

In addition to the new hires, a handful of resignations were taken — Ed Everly (Eastlawn teaching assistant), Teri Brown (Pleasant Acres and Northview teaching assistant), Jamie Riley (Eater teaching assistant), Tammy Jackson (PreK teaching assistant) and Cheri Morin (Eater speech coach).

Also, it was announced Jon Donovan will take on Eastlawn’s dean of students role for six weeks beginning Oct 23 to cover for maternity leave of Assistant Principal Samantha Sebestik.

Other notes

Donna Miner, Eater librarian, spoke to the board about her hopes of going to local businesses to see if they are interested in providing donations to RCS to build up its library with books.

