One more picks up nominating petitions for Rantoul Village Board

RANTOUL — A fourth person has picked up nominating petitions to run for Rantoul Village Board in the April election.

Village Clerk Mike Graham said newcomer Mark Owen Jr. picked up a candidate packet for the village board last week.

Earlier, newcomers Jasmyne Boyce and Jan Falvey picked up petitions as did Sherry Johnson, who last month was appointed to the board seat formerly held by Rich Medlen.

Incumbents Hank Gamel, Jennifer Fox and Chad Smith had not picked up nominating petitions.

Three seats will be up for election for four-year terms. Those seats are held by Gamel, Fox and Smith. The seat currently held by Johnson, for a two-year term, will also be filled by voters.

Candidates elected to village board will be sworn in, in May 2019.