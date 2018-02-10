Meeting to hire new administrator cancelled

RANTOUL — Upon further review, the decision to hire a new village administrator drags on.

On Tuesday night, the village board was expected to vote on a contract to hire a new village administrator at a special meeting, but the meeting was cancelled Tuesday morning.

The final two candidates were Jeffery Eder, the city administrator of East Peoria, and Scott Eisenhauer, the mayor of Danville.

Whenever he is selected, the new hire will succeed Rick Snider, who announced he would be leaving. Snider will continue to serve in the post through October on a limited schedule.

Prior to the meeting cancellation, it was thought the new administrator would begin his duties Nov. 5.

The vote for the new administrator was scheduled to take place immediately following the board’s 6 p.m. study session at the municipal building.

Items on the docket for the study session were agenda planning, a retirement health savings plan, acceptance of deeds from the Air Force and another amendment to the sales agreements for three hangars and the building the houses the AT&T Call Center on the former base.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com