Updated: Boil order in Thomasboro lifted

Updated 10 a.m. Sept. 30
THOMASBORO -- The boil order in Thomasboro has been lifted.
--------------------------------------------------------------------
THOMASBORO — The village of Thomasboro water superintendent has issued a boil order for the entire town due to low chlorine residual in the system.
Village officials said the public works department had found a solution and will provide an update Saturday when the EPA responds.
No bacteria was found in the drinking water. The boil order was done as a precaution and necessary step to ensure clean and safe drinking water to the public.
The boil order will be in effect until further notice.
