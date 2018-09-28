Home » News » Living

Updated: Boil order in Thomasboro lifted

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 11:14am

Updated 10 a.m. Sept. 30

THOMASBORO  -- The boil order in Thomasboro has been lifted.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

THOMASBORO — The village of Thomasboro water superintendent has issued a boil order for the entire town due to low chlorine residual in the system.

Village officials said the public works department had found a solution and will provide an update Saturday when the EPA responds.

No bacteria was found in the drinking water. The boil order was done as a precaution and necessary step to ensure clean and safe drinking water to the public.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

