Boil order issued in Thomasboro

THOMASBORO — The village of Thomasboro water superintendent has issued a boil order for the entire town due to low chlorine residual in the system.

Village officials said the public works department had found a solution and will provide an update Saturday when the EPA responds.

No bacteria was found in the drinking water. The boil order was done as a precaution and necessary step to ensure clean and safe drinking water to the public.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.