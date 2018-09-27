Rantoul man charged for alleged attack on woman, residential burglary

URBANA — A Rantoul man is in police custody for an attack on a woman in that city earlier this month and an unrelated residential burglary.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said Tyheam McWilliams, 21, of the 700 block of St. Andrews Circle, was arrested at his home early Thursday by officers who had a warrant.

McWilliams was charged Wednesday with criminal sexual abuse for an incident that occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

Sullivan said a woman was walking to her car in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle when a man approached her, struck up a conversation, and told her how pretty she was.

Uncomfortable, the woman tried to get in her car and as she tried to sit down, the man grabbed her crotch. She pushed him away and he tried to get in the car with her. The woman found a hammer in her car and picked it up. The man backed off briefly but tried a third time to get in before she drove off.

Sullivan said the woman did not know McWilliams but had seen him previously and through social media, came up with a name that she supplied to police.

On Thursday, another charge of residential burglary was filed against McWilliams for an incident earlier this year.

Sullivan said about 11 p.m. on May 23, a resident in the 1500 block of Par Drive heard a noise and saw a man with the rear window about halfway open. The resident yelled and the person at the window took off.

Sullivan said earlier this week, his department received information from the state crime lab that latent fingerprints lifted from the window belonged to McWilliams.

If convicted of the residential burglary charge, he faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison. Criminal sexual abuse is a Class 4 felony with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.