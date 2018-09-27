Rantoul-based company hauls many country stars' show equipment

RANTOUL — When Luke Bryan’s gear arrives in Pesotum on Friday, it will be on the trucks of a company built in Champaign County.

June Bermingham of Rantoul started Xtreme Transportation in 2002 after selling a previous logistics company that she and a business partner had started.

“We started looking around at entertainment trucking and found there weren’t that many companies,” she said.

And they focused on country music because breaking into the business would be easier in Nashville than Los Angeles or New York City.

“We started making cold calls to Nashville, and Brooks & Dunn had their own trucks and wanted to get out of the liability of owning trucks,” Bermingham said. “They were our first client.”

From there, Xtreme has helped put on concerts for everyone from Rihanna to Blake Shelton, and it has been helping with Bryan’s Farm Tour for years.

“We’ve been his only trucking company since day one,” she said.

When a client goes on tour, Xtreme hauls the gear, including wardrobes, sound equipment, lights and instruments.

“Everything you see at the Farm Tour, we bring,” Bermingham said.

For the Farm Tour, Xtreme will be using nine trucks to transport the country star’s gear.

“Our trucks just came in from Salt Lake City, and we’re repacking gear in Nashville, and then heading to Ohio,” Bermingham said.

The tour begins Thursday in Ohio, then heads to Pesotum Friday and eventually ends in Georgia.

The biggest challenge with the Farm Tour is rain.

Last year, the show near Springfield had to be moved because of rain, Bermingham said.

“There was so much rain, we couldn’t get to that location. ... We couldn’t set the stage up,” she said. “We’ve had to have many, many trucks towed out of the fields.

Rain is not our friend for the Farm Tour.”

While it rained Wednesday in Ohio, Pesotum should be dry Friday.

Xtreme, which was sold to a Minnesota-based transportation company in 2010, now has some 90 trucks and offices in Minnesota, Nashville, Florida and Idaho.

Bermingham is still based in Rantoul as the sales and operations manager.

She said stadiums are the biggest challenge.

“We’ve had several acts at Wrigley Field. When it was built, it was not designed for buses and semis to bring in an act there,” she said. “Stadiums, just from the sheer size, are a challenge.”

And she declined to name a favorite client.

“I have a lot of favorites. We do Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line,” she said. “I like all our clients the same.”

But she’s a big fan of Bryan.

“I was in Indianapolis at a Luke Bryan show, and we were talking backstage,” Bermingham said. “Fame and fortune have not changed him at all. He’s wonderful.”

