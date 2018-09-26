THOMASBORO — Two people were transported to an area hospital following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 45 at Thomasboro Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the pair were in a southbound 1997 Buick auto when it struck a 2009 Chrysler van that had been eastbound on Flatville Road and was attempting to turn north onto U.S. 45. The accident occurred at 1:12 p.m.

The front of the auto struck the side of the van. Both vehicles came to rest in the intersection of U.S. 45 and Flatville Road.

State police said the driver of the van, a 21-year-old Rantoul woman, said she did not see the other vehicle, which was driven by a 57-year-old Rantoul woman.

The driver of the auto and her passenger, a 54-year-old Rantoul man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured. She was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop sign.

